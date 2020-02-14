Lupin launches moxifloxacin ophthalmic solution

Lupin has launched moxifloxacin ophthalmic solution USP, 0.5%, having received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration earlier. The product would be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur (Unit-II) facility, it said. The solution is indicated for the treatment of bacterial conjunctivitis caused by susceptible strains of certain organisms. Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution had an annual sales of approximately $10 million in the US (IQVIA MAT December 2019). Shares of drug maker Lupin closed 2 per cent higher at ₹717.85 on the BSE.