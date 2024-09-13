Macpower CNC Machines Limited announced plans to increase its manufacturing capacity by 25% by the end of fiscal year 2025. The company will expand its annual production from 2,000 to 2,500 machines.

The shares of Macpower CNC Machines Limited were trading at ₹1,414 up by ₹61.05 or 4.51 per cent on the NSE today at 3.06 p.m..

The expansion includes constructing a new 40,000-square-foot assembly unit. Macpower will invest approximately ₹15 crore in the project, which will be funded through internal finances. The increased capacity is expected to be operational from April 2025.

Currently operating at around 88% capacity utilization, Macpower aims to support its growth strategy through this expansion. The company also plans to expand its distribution network, increase tech centers, and enlarge its management, sales, and marketing teams.

This move comes as part of Macpower’s efforts to “grow to the next level,” according to the company’s regulatory filing. The expansion project also includes plans for backward integration, potentially improving the company’s supply chain efficiency.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit