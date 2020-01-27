10.30 am

10.10 am

At first glance, ICICI Bank’s over two-fold rise in net profit in the latest December quarter, decline in bad loan book, and a notable 50 per cent y-o-y fall in provisions may suggest that the asset quality troubles at the bank are finally getting over. But the sharp rise in slippages, addition to stressed book (‘BB’ and below-rated book) and significant write-offs indicate the possibility of further pressure on the asset quality.

10.05 am

The rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 18 paise to 71.51 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday amid rising demand for the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas.

At 10 am, the rupee was being quoted at 71.44, down by 11 paise versus the dollar. The rupee ended on Friday at 71.33.

Yen trades higher

The concerns about the coronavirus supported the yen, often perceived as a safe haven because of Japan's net creditor status. The Japanese currency strengthened as much as 0.5 per cent to 108.73 yen per dollar, its 2-1/2-week high.

The euro last stood at $1.1033 versus the dollar, having fallen to its eight-week low of $1.1019 on Friday.

The offshore yuan dropped more than 0.3 per cent to 6.9625 against the dollar, its weakest level since January 8.

9.55 am

9.50 am

9.40 am

9.35 am

Stock indices tumbled on Monday as investors turned cautious ahead of US Fed meeting and Union Budget amid weakness in other major Asian markets.

Asian markets have turned weak as investors grew anxious about the economic impact of China's spreading virus outbreak, with demand spiking for safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and Treasury notes.

Japan's Nikkei average suffered a steep 1.8% loss, on track for the biggest one-day fall in three weeks.

U.S. S&P 500 mini futures was last down 0.9%, having fallen 1.3% in early Asian trade.

The 30-share index Sensex was down 227.94 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 41,385.06.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 62.10 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 12,186.15.

9.25 am

The government is likely to soon decide on permitting Indian companies to list their equity shares overseas, according to an official.

Apart from providing an additional fundraising avenue for the corporates looking to expand and boost their business activities, the overseas listing of shares would also help in bringing more capital into the country.

9.20 am

The stock of Wockhardt jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume last Friday, breaching an immediate resistance at ₹286.

9.15 am

The BSE Sensex was down by 102.51 points, or 0.25%, at 41,510.68, while the Nifty lost 69.50 at 12,178.75.

9.10 am

Stocks tumbled on Monday as investors grew increasingly anxious about the economic impact of China's spreading virus outbreak, with demand spiking for safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and Treasury notes.

Japan's Nikkei average suffered a steep 1.8 per cent loss, on track for the biggest one-day fall in three weeks. US S&P 500 mini futures was last down 0.9 per cent, having fallen 1.3 per cent in early Asian trade. “All you see is headlines about the coronavirus, giving investors a reason to sell the markets,” said Takeo Kamai, head of executions services at CLSA in Tokyo.

