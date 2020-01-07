9.25 am

Opening Bell

Sensex, Nifty rebound

Indian stock markets rebounded on Tuesday from yesterday'crash.

The mood calmed a little as a day passed with no new aggression.

However, there was much confusion when the US military wrote to Iraq yesterday (on Monday) saying it would pull out of the country.

The 30-share index was quoted higher by 445.14 points, or 1.09 per cent, to 41,121.77.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty too was up 139.70 points, or 1.16 per cent, to 12,132.75.

Top gainers in early trading session were HDFC Bank, which was up 2.47%, SBI gained 2.35%, Bajaj Finance was up 2.15%, Tata Steel rose 2%, and Asian Paints gained 2%.

9.15 am

Asian shares rebounded on Tuesday as a day passed without any new escalation in the West Asia and Wall Street erased early losses to end in the black as tech stocks climbed.

Oil surrendered hefty gains as some speculated Iran would be unlikely to strike against the United States in a way that would disrupt supplies, and its own crude exports.

9.10 am

The Indian benchmarks are facing a considerable selling pressure as tensions in the middle east escalates. All major indices across the globe are down as investors flee for safety. The January futures contract of the Nifty 50 index opened lower at 12,201 versus its previous close of 12,256

9.05 am

Sensex jumps 306 points at pre-open session