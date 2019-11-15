10.30 am

Albert David jumps over 10% on Q2 results

Albert David, manufacturer of allopathic & herbal formulations, went up 10.50 per cent on the BSE today. The stock price has increased following the September quarter earnings numbers.

The stock rose 10.50 per cent to Rs 460 on the BSE today.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 7.92 crore during the September quarter ended 2019 as against Rs 52.37 lakh shown in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. However, the net profit for the September quarter is sequentially lesser than April- June quarter profit of Rs 9.29 crore. Volumes traded were 7,220 shares as at 10.15 am on the BSE.

Opening Bell

Key stock indices rose sharply mainly taking cues from strong global markets. Asian markets rose on Friday after the S&P 500 index notched a new record closing high.

After opening higher at 40,286.48, the Sensex rallied further up to 40,492.88, up by 206.40 points or 0.51% over its previous close.

The NSE Nifty, rose 53.80 points, or 0.45%, to 11,925.90.

Among the top gainers were SBI, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Vedanta and Bharti Airtel and Kotak Bank, which rose up to 2.75%

The rupee gained 15 paise in the opening session today. The domestic currency was up 15 paise to 71.81 against yesterday's close of 71.96.

Rupee might head towards 52-week low BL Research BureauThe 52-week low for the rupee is at 72.44. It is becoming increasingly difficult to reject the possibility of rupee (INR) testing ... Read More

Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Century Plyboards India at current levels. On Thursday, the stock jumped 7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume.

Asian equities rose on Friday after the S&P 500 index notched a new record closing high, but investor sentiment remained fragile following weak data from China and Germany, which reinforced concerns about the global economy.

