9.10 am

Asian shares paused at one-month highs on Wednesday as warnings of the worst global recession since the 1930s underlined the economic damage already done even as some countries tried to re-open for business.

9 am

Oil prices rose on Wednesday as investors looked for bargains after the previous session's slump and on hopes that consuming countries will look to fill their strategic reserves, although oversupply fears and warnings of a deep recession capped gains.

8.57 am

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have lapped up Indusind Bank shares even as domestic investors rushed to exit the counter during the market crash. As on April 8, FPIs raised their holding in Indusind Bank to 72.07 per cent from 55.22 per cent that they held at the end of December 2019, data from depository company NSDL showed. Majority of this 16.85 per cent hike in stake by FPIs in Indusind Bank came during February and March, when the markets were witnessing their worst fall since 2008 financial crises, brokers said.

8.55 am

BSE StAR MF, the largest online mutual funds distributor platform, has recorded the highest-ever single-day transaction of 11.58 lakh worth ₹1,593 crore on Monday.

Interestingly, the previous highest transaction of 10.35 lakh transactions of ₹1,103 crore was registered last month.

8.50 am

It seems retail investors are learning fast to exit from a stock, which does not move according to his/her expectations. SBI Cards & Payment Services, which hit the market during March first week saw a quick exit by retail investors within 15 days of listing.

