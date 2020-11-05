Stocks

Market updates: Sensex, Nifty jump over 1 per cent in opening trade

BL Internet Desk | Updated on November 05, 2020 Published on November 05, 2020

Sensex up 556 points at 41,172, Nifty above 12,000 level

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, extended Wednesday's firm undertone into trading on Thursday.

The Sensex and Nifty opened over 1 per cent higher on Thursday. Sensex was up 556 points or 1.37 per cent at 41,172, while the Nifty gained 154 points or 1.29 per cent at 12,062.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 05, 2020
NSE
BSE
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.