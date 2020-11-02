Stocks

Market updates: Sensex, Nifty slide into the red

BL Internet Desk | Updated on November 02, 2020 Published on November 02, 2020

Sensex down 183 points at 39,430, Nifty drops 53 points to 11,589

The benchmark indices, which opened weakly positively, quickly dropped into the red in early session on Monday.

The Sensex was at 39,430, down 183 points or 0.46 per cent lower, while the Nifty slipped 53 points or 0.46 per cent to 11,589.

 

stocks and shares
NSE
BSE
