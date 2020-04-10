Markets closed today for Good Friday

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Friday for a holiday.

Financial markets will resume trading on Monday, April 13.

On Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 4.15% at 9,111.9 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 4.23% higher at 31,159.62.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 6.49%, while the rupee settled at 76.33 to the dollar.