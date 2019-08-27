Aug. 27 | 9.15 am

Opening bell

The equity indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday tracking global cues as signs Sino-US trade hostilities might be easing for now.

The 30-share BSE index Sensex opened points 164.36 higher at 37,658.48 against the previous close of 37,494.12. Similarly, the 50-share NSE index Nifty opened up 44.95 points higher at 11,102.80 against the previous close of 11,057.85.

Aug. 27 | 9.05 am

Day Trading Guide for August 27, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2255 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2230 2215 2270 2288 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,230 levels

₹802 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 795 787 807 812 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹807 levels

₹242 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 239 236 245 248 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹239 levels

₹123 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 120 117 126 129 Initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹126 levels

₹1265 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1250 1235 1270 1294 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL climbs above ₹1,270 levels

₹280 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 274 268 288 284 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹274 levels

₹2275 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2255 2235 2295 2315 Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock. Buy in declines while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,255 levels

11054 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11000 10950 11100 11150 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,000 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Aug. 27 | 9.04 am

Today's pick - Sadbhav Engineering (₹122.4): Buy

The stock of Sadbhav Engineering gained 11.3 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Monday. After registering an intra-day low at ₹105, it surged higher and closed in green. It has formed a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern in the daily chart implying short term trend reversal.

Investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock at current levels. Read more on the technicals here

Aug. 27 | 8.59 am

Wall Street bounces on softer trade tone

U.S. stocks rose on Monday, as major indexes bounced following a sharp sell-off in the prior session, as U.S. President Donald Trump forecast a trade deal with China and somewhat cooled investor concerns after a ramp up in combativeness derailed markets last week.

Trump said after a G7 summit of world leaders in Biarritz, France, that he believed China was sincere about the desire to reach a deal, citing what he described as increasing economic pressure on Beijing and job losses there.

Dow up 0.57%, S&P 500 up 0.61%, Nasdaq up 0.85%

Aug. 27 | 8.57 am

Oil rises as US-China trade comments calm markets

Oil prices rose on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump predicted a trade deal with China after positive comments by Beijing, calming nerves after a round of tit-for-tat tariff hikes had sent markets reeling.

Brent crude was up by 25 cents, or 0.4%, at $58.95 a barrel by 0214 GMT, after falling 1% in the previous session, dropping for a third day in a row. Read more on the trends in crude market

Aug. 27 | 8.55 am

Asia stocks, bond yields climb as trade war fears ebb

Asian stocks rose in step with their global peers while safe-haven bonds retreated on Tuesday, as signs Sino-U.S. trade hostilities might be easing for now helped restore investor confidence after the previous session's rout.

Supporting the market mood, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday flagged the possibility of a trade deal with China and said he believed Beijing was sincere in its desire to reach an agreement. Global markets had been roiled at the start of the week by new tariffs from the world's two largest economies. Read more