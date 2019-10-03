9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Thursday's session in the red.

The Sensex was quoting at 38,036, down 269 points or 0.70 per cent on Tuesday's close.

The Nifty opened at 11,267, down 92 points or 0.81 per cent.

The markets were shut for a public holiday on Wednesday.

9:00 am

Today Pick: Mangalam Cement (₹313.9): Buy

The stock of Mangalam Cement jumped 10.5 per cent with above-average volume on Tuesday, breaking above a key barrier at ₹300. This rally provides investors with short-term perspective an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels.

In late July this year, the stock took support at ₹210 and reversed direction. Since then, the stock has been in a medium-term uptrend. While trending up, the stock had decisively breached its 50- and 200-day moving averages in mid-September and is trading well above these levels. Also in last September, the stock had conclusively surpassed a key resistance at ₹280, which later turned into a vital support. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Mangalam Cement.