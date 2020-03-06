Markets take a beating on Covid-19, YES Bank crisis

A change of heart for the Vitara Brezza, and some extra bits too
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Domestic markets plunged on Friday due to a double-whammy from Covid-19 and YES Bank crisis. While the BSE Sensex plunged 894 points, the broader Nifty-50 crashed below the key 11,000-mark on Friday as regulatory curbs on YES Bank triggered a margin pressure among domestic investors while foreign portfolio investors continue their selling-spree fearing coronavirus spread.
The BSE Sensex tanked 894 points to settle the day at 37,577. During the day, the index hit a low of 37,011 levels. The broader NSE Nifty shed 279.55 points to close at 10,989.45.
For the 10th day in a row, foreign investors have been pulling out from Indian equity markets. They sold almost ₹10,000 crore in the last 10 days. On Friday alone, according to exchange data, they net sold ₹3,594 crore worth shares.
Freezing of YES Bank has lead to stock markets reeling under massive margin pressure, said analysts. News of freeze on YES Bank came in late in the evening on Thursday. The RBI said it had superseded the YES Bank board and limited withdrawals to ₹50,000 per account holder monthly.
On Friday morning, the NSE issued a notice that brokers, who had placed FD and other instruments as collateral for availing position in the stock market, will have to bring in additional fund of up to 100 per cent. Besides, it also said that those who deposited YES Bank shares as a collateral will have to bring 100 per cent fresh margin.
“The existing benefits provided to members towards bank guarantees and FD issued by YES Bank in favour of NSE shall be reduced by 50 per cent of collateral value provided beginning March 9 and remaining 50 per cent by March 11.”
Meaning, brokers will have to put up 100 per cent fresh margin by March 11 to avail new position limit if they had earlier used YES Bank facility for the same, compliance officer of the broking house said.
Yes Bank shares on Friday tanked 56 per cent to close at ₹16.20 apiece against the previous close of ₹36.85 on BSE. In intraday trading, it touched a high of ₹33.20 and a low of ₹5.55.
SBI shares too took a beating, closing at ₹270.45 apiece, down 17.85 per cent over the previous close of ₹288.30.
YES Bank controversy triggered selling pressure on other banking counters too. The Nifty Bank Index plunging 3.52 per cent.
Tata Steel was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, followed by IndusInd Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and ONGC.
Bajaj Auto, Maruti and Asian Paints were the only gainers.
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Originally set to be introduced at the Geneva Motor Show, Porsche has, since the former’s cancellation, ...
India chief Rajeev Chaba says the Chinese-owned British brand is going flat out
German ancillary supplier cuts turnover projections in China following coronavirus outbreak
Customers should quickly rope in alternative accounts; for investors, wait-and-watch may work best
The perpetual bonds issued by the bank stand written down permanently, in full, says RBI
From June to December, while FPIs sought to exit the stock, retail investors lapped them up in the hope of ...
A rejig and systematic investments should help this double-income single-kid couple meet their financial ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...