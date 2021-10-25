Markets to open positive, but institutions backing needed to sustain gains

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Domestic markets are likely to witness volatility on Monday, the beginning of fresh week, which will also see the settlement of NSE derivative contracts on Thursday. Mixed global economic and market cues are likely to keep market in volatility.
After falling for four consecutive days, market participants, expect bounce back due to some value buying, especially in the mid and small-cap space. However, the absence of institutional buying, both domestic and foreign portfolio investors, will keep the market under pressure, said analysts.
The strong performance of index heavyweights Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank will give enough strength bulls to keep the market in the green, said analysts. However, for other India Inc, it's so far only a muted Q2 results, which are weaker than market expectation due to higher input costs.
Market is taking cues from volatile global equities and investors back home are booking profits after the recent upsurge even as tug of war continues between bulls and bears intra-day, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd
SGX Nifty at 18,216 indicates a 70-point positive opening for Nifty futures, which on Friday closed at 18,144. However, most Asian markets are down with Japan's Nikkei declining aboue one per cent. While the rest of the Asia-Pacific markets are down between 0.2 per cent and 0.6 per cent, Australian equities moved up 0.3 per cent in early deals on Monday.
"If we talk about the data then both FIIs and DIIs are in a selling mode. FIIs sold worth Rs7350cr and DIIs sold worth Rs 4,505 crore in the cash market last week. FIIs' long exposure in the index future stands at 62 per cent while PCR is sitting at the 0.82 mark which is an oversold territory and that may lead to a short-covering bounce in the market," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said broadly FPI data indicates that FPIs are likely to be cautious sellers in the market, going forward, unless the market turns resilient again.
