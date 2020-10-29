Stocks

MCX net down 18% on higher cost

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 29, 2020 Published on October 29, 2020

MCX, the country’s largest commodity exchange, has reported 18 per cent fall in September quarter net profit at ₹59 crore (₹72 crore) on higher cost and lower income. Income decreased by five per cent to ₹138 crore (₹145 crore). Expenses increased five per cent to ₹60 crore (₹57 crore). Ebitda in the quarter under review was down nine per cent at ₹84 crore (₹92 crore). The average daily turnover of commodity futures contracts increased 10 per cent to ₹38,144 crore (₹34,526 crore).

