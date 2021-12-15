Medplus IPO subscribed 52.6 times

The ₹1,398.30-crore Medplus Health Services’ initial public offering saw a strong response on the last day of public subscription. The issue was subscribed 52.59 times on Wednesday thanks to a robust response from HNIs and QIBs. The category for retail individual investors was subscribed 5.24 times, those for non-institutional investors (HNIs) received bids for 85.33 times and QIB by 111.90 times. The IPO, which was a fresh issue of up to ₹600 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹798.30 crore, came out with a price range of ₹780-796.