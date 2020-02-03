Stocks

Megastar Foods board meet on February 12

Updated on February 03, 2020

Megastar Foods has informed the BSE that a meeting of the company’s Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on February 12, to consider and approve issue of equity shares on preferential basis and migration of the company’s present listing from the SME platform of the BSE to the Main Board of the BSE. It was last traded at ₹74.50 on Saturday, February 1.

