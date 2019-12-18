Metal stocks continue rally; MOIL rises over 3%

The Nifty Metals index rose 1 per cent at noon trade led by MOIL shares, which rose over 3.06 per cent.

Shares of JSW Steel (up 2.22 per cent), Tata Steel (up 2.05 per cent), NMDC (up 1.96 per ent) and Hindustan Copper (up 1.30 per cent) were the top gainers in the metals index.

Hindalco (up 0.61 per cent), SAIL (up 0.61 per cent), Hindustan Zinc (up 0.48 per cent), and Vedanta (up 0.43 per cent) too were trading higher.