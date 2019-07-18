Mindtree plunges to five-month low after drop in quarterly profit

Shares of IT services firm Mindtree Ltd fell 10.62 per cent to Rs 670.95, lowest since February 19.

On Wednesday, Mindtree posted quarterly results for the first time since conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) took a controlling stake in the firm. This was a 41.4 per cent drop in profit

L&T owns 60.59 per cent stake in the Bengaluru-based company and is the promoter/ultimate parent.

About 1.8 million Mindtree shares change hands.

L&T shares were 0.58 per cent lower, compared to a 0.23 per cent fall in the Nifty.

Up to Wednesday's close, Mindtree’s shares were down 11.16 per cent.