Mindtree: Will open offer help L&T?

Larsen & Toubro’s ₹5,030-crore open offer to acquire 31 per cent stake at ₹980 a share in Mindtree will open on Monday and close on June 29. L&T has so far acquired 28.90 per cent stake in the mid-tier IT firm. The infrastructure major had, in March, made a takeover bid on Mindtree when it stuck a deal to buy Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha’s 20.32 per cent stake and also placed an order with brokers to pick up another 15 per cent from the open market.