Stocks

What to watch

MOIL board to meet for results, buyback

| Updated on November 13, 2019 Published on November 14, 2019

 

The board of PSU company MOIL will meet on Thursday to consider quarterly and half-yearly results for the period ended September 2019. Besides, the board will also consider buyback proposal. Currently, the public hold 34.31 per cent stake in the company. For the June quarter the PSU company posted a net profit of ₹90.68 crore and revenues of ₹280.07 crore. Shareholders will closely monitor the buyback size, the price and the number of shares to be bought back, if approved.

Published on November 14, 2019
MOIL Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Company news: Deep Industries