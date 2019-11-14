MOIL board to meet for results, buyback

The board of PSU company MOIL will meet on Thursday to consider quarterly and half-yearly results for the period ended September 2019. Besides, the board will also consider buyback proposal. Currently, the public hold 34.31 per cent stake in the company. For the June quarter the PSU company posted a net profit of ₹90.68 crore and revenues of ₹280.07 crore. Shareholders will closely monitor the buyback size, the price and the number of shares to be bought back, if approved.