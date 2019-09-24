Stocks

Monsanto India to turn ex-date for Bayer merger

| Updated on September 23, 2019 Published on September 24, 2019

The Bayer AG logo   -  REUTERS

Shares of Monsanto India will remain in focus, as they turn ex-date on Wednesday for the proposed merger with Bayer CropScience. The shareholders of Monsanto India will get two equity shares of Bayer CropScience for every three shares held by them in Monsanto India.

In June 2018, Bayer AG had announced completion of the $63-billion mega-deal to acquire US-based biotech major Monsanto. Those who wish to own Bayer shares need to buy Monsanto by Tuesday.

Published on September 24, 2019
Bayer CropScience Ltd
merger, acquisition and takeover
Monsanto India Ltd
