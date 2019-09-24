Monsanto India to turn ex-date for Bayer merger

Shares of Monsanto India will remain in focus, as they turn ex-date on Wednesday for the proposed merger with Bayer CropScience. The shareholders of Monsanto India will get two equity shares of Bayer CropScience for every three shares held by them in Monsanto India.

In June 2018, Bayer AG had announced completion of the $63-billion mega-deal to acquire US-based biotech major Monsanto. Those who wish to own Bayer shares need to buy Monsanto by Tuesday.