Stocks

Morgan Stanley picks Anahita Tiwari as Head of India Global Centres

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 11, 2021

Morgan Stanley has announced the appointment of Anahita Tiwari as the new Head of India Global Centres. Tiwari, who will be based in Mumbai, will be responsible for implementation of the firm’s global growth and deployment strategy in India.

She joins Morgan Stanley from JP Morgan Chase India where she was the Head of Global Finance and Business Management. The India Global Centres support the firm’s global businesses across institutional securities, wealth management and investment management.

India is the largest global centre for Morgan Stanley with over 6,000 employees. Morgan Stanley has offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Published on October 11, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like