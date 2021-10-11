Morgan Stanley picks Anahita Tiwari as Head of India Global Centres

Morgan Stanley has announced the appointment of Anahita Tiwari as the new Head of India Global Centres. Tiwari, who will be based in Mumbai, will be responsible for implementation of the firm’s global growth and deployment strategy in India.

She joins Morgan Stanley from JP Morgan Chase India where she was the Head of Global Finance and Business Management. The India Global Centres support the firm’s global businesses across institutional securities, wealth management and investment management.

India is the largest global centre for Morgan Stanley with over 6,000 employees. Morgan Stanley has offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru.