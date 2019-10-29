Motilal arm ropes in Virendra as MD

Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management (MOPWM), the private wealth business of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, has appointed Virendra Somwanshi as Managing Director & CEO. Virendra brings with him 22 years of experience across various roles, it said in a release. Prior to joining MOPWM, he has worked with BoB Capital Market, as Head — Wealth Management & Equities.

In his earlier stint at Citi, he has worked in multiple businesses across consumer banking — both assets & liabilities, wealth management, securities and investments management in India and Singapore. Our Bureau