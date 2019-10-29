Stocks

Motilal arm ropes in Virendra as MD

Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management (MOPWM), the private wealth business of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, has appointed Virendra Somwanshi as Managing Director & CEO. Virendra brings with him 22 years of experience across various roles, it said in a release. Prior to joining MOPWM, he has worked with BoB Capital Market, as Head — Wealth Management & Equities.

In his earlier stint at Citi, he has worked in multiple businesses across consumer banking — both assets & liabilities, wealth management, securities and investments management in India and Singapore. Our Bureau

