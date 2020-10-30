Motilal net doubles in Q2

Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Friday reported an 108 per cent y-o-y jump in consolidated net profit at ₹296.46 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020 of FY21, against ₹142.35 crore reported in the same year-ago period. Consolidated revenues grew 29 per cent at ₹811.16 core (₹627.73 crore). According to a release by Motilal Oswal, this is the highest-ever consolidated quarterly revenues and profits for the company. Broking vertical has also witnessed the highest ever revenues and PAT with market share gaining 80 bps y-o-y. The AMC’s asset under management is also back to pre-Covid level, the release added. Shares of Motilal Oswal closed 1.56 per cent higher at ₹563.55 on the BSE.