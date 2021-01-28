Motilal Oswal Q3 net doubles

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reported a 102 per cent growth in consolidated net profits for the quarter ended December 2020 at ₹333.87 crore. For the year-ago period, the brokerage firm had posted a profit of ₹165.44 crore. Consolidated revenues grew 48 per cent to ₹948.17 crore (₹640.97 crore). This is the highest ever consolidated quarterly revenues and profits, the company said in a release. The board has declared Interim dividend of ₹5 per share. Shares of Motilal Oswal closed 0.17 per cent higher at ₹604 on the BSE.