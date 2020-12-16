Mrs Bectors Food Specialities IPO subscribed 11.40 times on second day of bidding

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities initial public offer was subscribed 11.40 times on the second day of bidding on Wednesday.
Eliciting robust response from investors, the initial share sale of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities got oversubscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription on Tuesday and ended the day with 3.72 times subscription.
After Burger King India, this is the second Initial Public Offer (IPO) this month to have received over subscription in a few hours of opening for public subscription.
Mrs Bectors Food’s IPO received bids for 15,09,10,500 shares against 1,32,36,211 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE on Wednesday.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 4.67 times, non institutional investors 8.67 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 16.36 times.
The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 40.54 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 500 crore.
The price band for the share sale, which would close for subscription on Thursday, has been fixed at Rs 286-288 apiece. On Monday, Mrs Bectors Food raised Rs 162 crore from anchor investors.
SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the managers to the offer.
Mrs Bectors Food manufactures and markets a range of products such as biscuits, breads and buns. It markets a wide variety of biscuits and breads under the flagship brand ‘Mrs Bector’s Cremica’ and the ‘English Oven’, respectively.
