Stocks

MTAR Tech IPO subscribed 3.7 times

Our Bureau Hyderabadi | Updated on March 03, 2021

MTAR Technologies on Wednesday received bids for 2.67 crore shares (3.68 times) against the offered 72.60 lakh shares, as per data available on the bourses. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 6.93 times. While the qualified institutional buyer category remained unsubscribed, the non-institutional investor category was subscribed by 1.02 times. The minimum bid lot is 26 shares. The IPO of the Hyderabad based precision engineering solutions company will close for subscription on Friday.

Published on March 03, 2021
