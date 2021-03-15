MTAR Tech lists with 85% premium

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Shares of MAR Technologies on Monday almost doubled on listing on the stock exchanges. The shares were listed at ₹1,063.90 on the BSE, an 85 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹575. On the NSE, the stock debuted at ₹1,050, a premium of 82.6 per cent.
Currently, the stock is ruling at ₹1,094.65, up 90.37 per cent, on the BSE. Earlier, the stock reached a high of ₹1,154.
The IPO of MTAR Technologies had received an overwhelming response from the all categories of investors. The IPO was subscribed 200.79 times, receiving total bids for 145.79 crore shares as against 72.60 lakh shares on offer.
The portion reserved for retail was subscribed 28.4 times. While the qualified institutional buyer category was subscribed 164.99 times and the non-institutional investor category at 650.79 times.
Ahead of the IPO, the Hyderabad-based company had raised ₹179 crore from 15 anchor investors which included Nomura Funds, Ireland Public Limited Company, Jupiter South Asia Investment Company, White Oak Capital and Goldman Sachs.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...