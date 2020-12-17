Stocks

Multiples Private Equity, PACs sell 2.17 per cent stake in PVR

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 17, 2020 Published on December 17, 2020

Multiples Private Equity Fund and persons acting in concert (PACs) have reduced their stake in the leading multiplex chain PVR by selling about 12 lakh shares representing 2.17 per cent stake in the open market.

As per a BSE filing, Multiples Private Equity Fund , Multiples Private Equity Fund I Ltd, Plenty Private Equity Fund I Ltd, Plenty Private Equity FII I Ltd, Plenty CI Fund I Ltd and Plenty CI FII I Ltd, sold these “ 12,00,000 shares in the open market ” on December 11. This sale was done at an average price of about ₹1,470 a share.

Multiples Private Equity Fund and PACs held 11.88 per cent stake in PVR earlier, which has now come down to 9.71 per cent.

stocks and shares
PVR Ltd
