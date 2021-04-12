Muthoot Fin to pay ₹20 dividend

The board of Muthoot Finance on Monday approved an interim dividend of ₹20 per share. Shareholders, who are entitled as on close of business hours on April 23, 2021, would be entitled to receive the interim dividend, it indicated.

The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

At the end of December 2020, the promoters held 73.40 per cent stake in the firm while the public held 26.60 per cent in the company.The stock of Muthoot Finance closed 6 per cent down at ₹1,159.55 on the BSE.