Stocks

Muthoot Finance soars on impressive Q4

V.Sajeev Kumar Kochi | Updated on June 18, 2020 Published on June 18, 2020

It’s advisable to keep accumulating the stock on dips, say analysts

Kerala-based gold-loan lender Muthoot Finance put up a stellar Q4 performance. That saw the shares of the company post a 20 per cent jump on Thursday. On the BSE, the stock hit a high of ₹1,200.2,, and closed at ₹1,177.3 against the previous day’s close of ₹1,000.2. Analysts attributed the show to robust growth in AUM and minimal impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the company, rendering its shares a favoured pick among investors.

Akshay Agarwal, Managing Director, Acumen Capital Markets, said shares of Muthoot were trading up on the back of solid quarterly results and very positive management comments. Over 95 per cent of the company’s profits come from its gold loan business. The sharp rise in gold prices over the last quarter and the liquidity crunch being faced by households would have led to higher demand for gold loans.

The twin factors — demand for loans, and the fact that all loans are backed by gold, and hence, fully secure and liquid — bodes well for the company, he said. Given the already wide reach through its branch network and the aggressive expansion plans, the company is a good investment for the long term, he added.

It would be advisable to accumulate the stock on possible dips, he said.

Analysts pointed out that the company, with 88 per cent of its AUM in gold loans, is better off than other NBFCs. It is considered a safe bet under present conditions.

Good show in tough times

Jaikishan Parmar, Senior Equity Research Analyst, Angel Broking, said that Muthoot Finance reported a good set of numbers in Q4 despite tough market conditions. Net interest income grew by 29 per cent driven by strong AUM growth while NIM declined marginally to 15.78 per cent as yields declined at a faster pace compared to the cost of funds.

In this tough environment, the management is targeting a growth of 15 per cent in its core gold loan book for FY20. The stage III loan assets declined by 34 bps to 2.16 per cent with NPA never a worry for gold loans. The recent increase in gold prices also provides comfort on asset quality.

Published on June 18, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Measures to contain high volatility in market to be in force till July 30: SEBI