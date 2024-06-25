Muthoot Microfin has secured a corporate agent licence from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).
The licence allows Muthoot Microfin to offer insurance products to its customers while augmenting its sources of revenue and earnings, the stock exchange filing said.
Sadaf Sayeed, CEO, Muthoot Microfin, said, “This development with IRDAI empowers us to bridge the protection gap for our microfinance customers.”
“It also provides us with the opportunity to earn additional revenue in the form of commissions, which will directly contribute to our bottom line and improve our ROAs,” Sayeed added.
Muthoot Microfin stock rose 2.17 per cent to trade at ₹248.16 as of 2.18 pm on NSE.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.