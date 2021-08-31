Naapbooks IPO opens today in BSE-SME

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Cloud-based accounting and business process solutions start-up, Naapbooks’s IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday and closes on September 6 at a price band of ₹71-74. The company looks to raise ₹3.99 crore and list its equity shares on BSE SME platform.
Naapbook has been incubated at the Centre for Advancing and Launching Enterprises (CrAdLE) under the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad. It is the first to be listed from the CrAdLE’s basket of incubatees. Company’s issue opens on September 1 for subscription. The promoters are diluting their 29.07 per cent of their equity share holding.
Founded by promoters Ashish Jain, Abhishek Jain and Yaman Saluja, Naapbooks provides business process solutions including e-auction, Aadhaar-based payment solution, e-voting, order management solution for small businesses.
“The proceeds from the IPO will help us to ideate, innovate and develop better products and services,” said Ashish. The company had received ₹16 lakh Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) fund from YES Bank, with support the of CrAdLE-EDII.
Ashish, CEO, Naapbooks informed that the company’s core expertise lies in providing cost-effective business process solutions to MSMEs and small businesses. It has a niche in cloud-accounting automation.
“Currently the SMEs are using public platforms to perform basic business processes such as supply chain management of products, etc. Sourcing the technology from established multinationals is costly affair for SMEs but ours is a cost-effective option,” he said.
Also, it is developing various applications to ease the business processes for SMEs starting with visitor management (VizMan) and supply chain management. The company has presence across five States with over 500 clients.
Besides India operations, the company is also catering to clients in Canada and the US. Naapbooks got incubated at CrAdLE-EDII in 2017 and is a CMMI Level 3 company with ISO 9001 certification.
Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII said, “It gives us immense pleasure to see one of our start-ups chart a remarkable journey of filing an IPO. Naapbooks is one of our first few incubatees and an inspiration for many other enterprises in the country. This, in itself, is an acknowledgement for us as an enabler and mentor.”
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...