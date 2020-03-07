National Agro: Settles dues with Central Bank

National Steel & Agro Industries on Friday said that Central Bank of India, one of the major lenders to the company, has accorded its approval for a proposal of one-time settlement (OTS) of dues. Accordingly, they will settle its dues by paying ₹33 crore in the form of an OTS. However, the bank approved the proposal with certain conditions, the company said in the notice. Shareholders of National Steel & Agro will closely further development as well as other lenders’ moves.