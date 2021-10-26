Nifty call: Buy contract when it breaches resistance at 18,200

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Nifty 50 October Futures (18,180)
Asian markets are trading mixed today as the ASX 200 is flat, the Nikkei 225 is up by 1.7 per cent and the Hang Seng is down by 0.6 per cent. Against this background, the Indian benchmark indices opened with a minor gap-up but gave away the gains. The Nifty 50, at 18,160, is up by 0.2 per cent and the Sensex, at 60,990, is flat.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50, at 36-14, is showing bullish bias and all small- and mid-cap indices are in the green, gaining between 0.7 and 2.1 per cent. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Private bank (down by 0.4 per cent) and the Nifty Pharma index (down by 0.15 per cent) are the only losers today. The Nifty Realty and Consumer durables are the top gainers, up by 2.9 and 1.6 per cent, respectively.
Futures: The October futures of the Nifty 50 index opened the session with a gap-up at 18,180 versus yesterday’s close of 18,145. While it rallied initially and made an intraday high of 18,285, it lost the momentum and dropped below the support of 18,200 and is now hovering around 18,180. A decisive breakout of 18,200 is necessary for the bulls to stay in control and establish an intraday rally. So, traders can wait for now and buy Nifty futures if it rallies past 18,200 with stop-loss at 18,150.
A rally above 18,200 can take the contract above 18,285 and touch 18,300. Consider booking profit at this level and can go long again if 18,300 is invalidated. Because the price action over the past few sessions show that the contract is likely to stay range bound between 18,000 and 18,300.
Within this price band, the nearest support from the current level is at 18,085. Support below 18,000 is at 17,920. Resistances above 18,300 can be seen at 18,370 and 18,400.
Strategy: Buy the contract when it breaches the resistance at 18,200 for a target of 18,300. Keep the stop-loss at 18,150
Supports: 18,085 and 17,920
Resistances: 18,200 and 18,300
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...