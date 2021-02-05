Nifty hits the 15K milestone

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Nifty, India’s key equity derivatives index, hit the key 15,000 mark in intra-day trading on Friday. The index closed at 14,924 with gains of 0.19 per cent or 28 points.
The upside momentum in markets continued for the fifth consecutive sessions post-Budget announcement. On the technical charts, analysts said the Nifty had sustained above the long-term trend line resistance around 14,800 levels and this could likely result in a further upside breakout.
“A similar negation of weekly reversal pattern occurred in the early part of October and November 2020 and the Nifty witnessed two weeks of sharp upside bounce during those negations. Hence, there is a possibility of further upside by next week,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
According to Shetti, the underlying short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. “Present volatility and consolidation movement could eventually result in an upside breakout in the next few sessions. The next upside level to be watched is at 15475, Immediate support (on downside) is placed around 14,800-14,750 levels,” Shetti said.
RBI’s commentary was positive cue for the stock markets. Governor Shaktikanta Das said the RBI would continue with its accommodative stance (on interest rates) long as necessary to revive growth and mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...