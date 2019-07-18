Stocks

Nifty likely to consolidate in 11,605-11,683 range before further gains

Reuters July 18 | Updated on July 18, 2019 Published on July 18, 2019

The NSE index is likely to consolidate in a range of 11,682.81 and 11,605.25 before gaining further. These levels are identified as the 14.6% Fibonacci projection level of the uptrend from the February 19 low to its June 3 high and the 50% retracement on the uptrend from the May 14 low to June 3 high.

The index had a failed breakout above 11,682.81 on Wednesday, suggesting that the final sub-wave c of wave i in a five-wave uptrend may have ended on Wednesday. The completion of the wave suggests some correction, which is expected to be in the 11,682.81 and 11,605.25 range.

From a long-term perspective, the current wave is part of the final wave 5, in a five-wave uptrend. The current uptrend is expected to continue up to 12,040.62, the 38.2% projection level.

Published on July 18, 2019
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Shares of Punjab & Sind Bank, Allahabad Bank drop after lenders report fraud