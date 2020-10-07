Stocks

Nilesh Shah to helm AMFI for one more year

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 07, 2020 Published on October 07, 2020

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has re-elected Kotak Mutual Fund’s Managing Director Nilesh Shah as its Chairman. He would continue to hold the office till the conclusion of next AGM.

Shah would also continue as the ex-officio Chairman of AMFI Financial Literacy Committee.

Saurabh Nanavati, CEO, Invesco Asset Management, has been re-elected the Vice-Chairman. A Balasubramanian, CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and Sanjay Sapre, President, Franklin Templeton Asset Management, will head the Valuation Committee and Operations & Compliance Committee, respectively.

Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC AMC, and Radhika Gupta, CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management, have been elected as the Chairman of ARN Committee and Chairperson of AMFI ETF Committee.

