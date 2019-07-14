Nine of top-10 firms lose ₹ 88,609 cr in m-cap

Nine of the 10 most valued firms suffered a combined erosion of ₹ 88,609.87 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and TCS taking the biggest knock.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) was the lone gainer among the top-10 frontline companies, adding ₹ 11,415.21 crore to its market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday to reach ₹ 8,11,782.20 crore.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank’s valuation plummeted ₹ 22,395.4 crore to ₹ 6,54,084.95 crore.

The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped ₹ 20,150.31 crore to ₹ 7,90,983.93 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) suffered an erosion of ₹ 16,907.1 crore to stand at ₹ 3,70,895.36 crore, while that of Kotak Mahindra Bank tumbled ₹ 6367.64 crore to ₹ 2,83,393.30 crore.

The valuation of SBI tanked ₹ 6,291.85 crore to ₹ 3,24,454.25 crore and that of ICICI Bank dropped ₹ 5,925.68 crore to ₹ 2,75,568.83 crore.

ITC’s valuation went down by ₹ 5,270.27 crore to ₹ 3,37,297.19 crore and that of HDFC fell by ₹ 3,795.66 crore to ₹ 3,89,340.06 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys dipped ₹ 1,505.96 crore to ₹ 3,12,292.54 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was placed at the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HDFC, HUL, ITC, SBI, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

Over the past week, the BSE Sensex fell by 777.16 points to close at 38,736.23 on Friday.