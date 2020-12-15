Nippon MF extends 3-year, close-ended equity scheme

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
Nippon Life India Asset Management, which manages Nippon India Mutual Fund, has given investors the choice to roll over the maturity of its three-year, close-ended equity scheme even as the equity markets have hit a new high.
The redemption Nippon India Capital Builder Fund IV — Series B has been extended by 730 days to January 6, 2023, from January 2021. The fund was launched on November 10, 2017.
Investors who want to redeem at a loss can still do. If an investor does not opt for roll over, the units will be redeemed at the prevailing NAV and paid back. As of December 14, the NAV of the fund was ₹8.16. The three-year annualised return isnegative 6 per cent.
