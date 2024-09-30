NMDC Stocks, NMDC Shares Today, NMDC Share Price Live Updates September 30, 2024: NMDC shares surged 4% in early trade on Monday.
- September 30, 2024 12:03
NMDC share price today: NMDC shares climb 5%
Shares of NMDC traded at ₹246.07 on the NSE, higher by 4.63% as at 12 noon.
- September 30, 2024 11:59
Stock market update: Sensex falls 1000 pts
- September 30, 2024 11:04
NMDC share price update
NMDC shares were up 4.04% to ₹244.60 on the BSE.
- September 30, 2024 10:49
NMDC eyes lithium block acquisition in Australia & Africa
India’s largest merchant iron-ore miner, NMDC Ltd is eyeing “strategic acquisition” of lithium blocks in Australia and Africa, and is carrying out “due diligence” of potential assets in these countries, the company’s Chairman-cum-Managing Director (Additional Charge) and Director of Finance, Amitava Mukherjee, told businessline.
“Our lithium quest has gained significant momentum, with encouraging preliminary findings. We’re conducting thorough reviews and due diligence on potential assets in Australia and Africa, positioning ourselves for strategic acquisitions,” he said.
- September 30, 2024 10:37
NMDC shares climbed 4.41% on the NSE, to trade at ₹245.56 as at 10.36 am.
- September 30, 2024 10:11
NMDC stock in focus: NMDC stock features among stocks that will see some action this week
Shares of NMDC show signs of bullish reversal
- September 30, 2024 10:09
NMDC share price in focus
NMDC shares rose 3.75% to trade at ₹244 on the NSE as at 9.58 am.
