Nova Agritech Limited (NATL) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation, known as KL University (KLEF), on September 9, 2024. The partnership aims to foster collaboration in research and development, skill enhancement, and employment opportunities.

The shares of Nova Agritech Limited (NATL) closed today at ₹72.50, up by ₹0.65 or 0.90 per cent on the NSE.

Under the agreement, KLEF will support NATL’s employee development through specialised programs and workshops. The university will also send students for internships at NATL, with potential employment opportunities upon graduation. Additionally, KLEF may undertake R&D projects for NATL, subject to separate financial agreements.

The collaboration is expected to benefit both parties by bridging the gap between academia and industry. NATL gains access to a pool of talent and research capabilities, while KLEF students receive practical industry exposure.