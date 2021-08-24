NSE indices to include REITs, InvITs

NSE has included REITs and InvITs traded on its platform in the most popular Nifty indices such as NSE 500, Nifty Midcap150 and Nifty Smallcap 250. Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks, REIT and MindSpace Business Parks REIT will be part of NSE 500 index.

The changes will come into effect from September 30, it said.

The move will attract more investors into REITs (Real Estate Investment Trust) and InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trust) as more recently SEBI reduced the lot size to boost liquidity and trading volume in these products. Vinod Rohira, CEO, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, said the inclusion of REITs in various Nifty indices would enable wider investor participation in REITs and consequently increase volumes, liquidity, and better price discovery.

“REITs merit to be on the Nifty indices and this move will assist in widening investor participation at par with other equity options in India,” he said.