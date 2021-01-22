NTPC to raise ₹2,500 crore via bonds

NTPC has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures of ₹2,500 crore on January 27, through private placement at a coupon of 6.43 per cent per annum with a door to door maturity of 10 years on 27 January, 2031.

The proceeds will be used for funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes.

The bonds are proposed to be listed on BSE. Shares of NTPC closed 2.13 per cent lower at ₹94.10 on the BSE; it touched an intra-day high of ₹96.10.