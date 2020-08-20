Offshore funds, ETFs pull out $1.5 b in June quarter on economy worry

Kia Motors to export Made-in-India Sonet to LatAm, Africa, Middle East markets
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
India-focussed offshore funds and ETFs (exchange traded funds) continued to be on exit mode, but slowed their withdrawals to $1.5 billion in the June quarter against $5 billion in the March quarter due to persisting concerns over economic growth with the Covid pandemic yet to abate, said Morningstar, a global funds’ tracker, in a report.
This is the ninth consecutive quarter of exits by offshore investors, which have turned pessimistic on India’s growth prospects. While India-focussed offshore funds pulled out $698 million (net) through the June quarter, offshore ETFs withdrew $776 million.
However, the recovery in the equity markets during the last quarter helped the asset base of offshore funds and ETFs surge to $34 billion against $30 billion logged in the previous quarter. All the three segments — large-, mid-, and small-cap — rebounded sharply after the steep fall in the March quarter.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose by 18.5 per cent, and S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE Small cap indices by 23 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively.
Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director, Manager Research, Morningstar India, said the coronavirus pandemic has not only affected the social and public life of individuals but also left the global economy in a bad shape, with mounting costs for businesses around the globe and no idea what the recovery will look like.
The first quarter of this year was exceptionally painful for the financial markets worldwide. The Indian equity market, too, witnessed intense volatility and declined sharply in the March quarter. The scenario, however, reversed in the June quarter, as it witnessed a sharp recovery, he said.
The assets of other regionally diversified equity funds and ETFs rebounded sharply to $6.49 trillion for the quarter ended June 2020 compared with $5.22 trillion in the previous quarter. The value of investments into Indian equities by foreign funds rose to about $159 billion against $134 billion in the previous quarter.
After an exodus of foreign investments worth $8.4 billion in March, FIIs turned net buyers in the Indian equity markets from May due to attractive valuation of the Indian equities after the sharp correction during the first quarter of the calendar year and significant depreciation of rupee against dollar which provided FIIs a rather good entry point.
However, the escalation of tensions between India and China at the border did hit sentiments hard, which led to FIIs pulling investments out of Indian equities intermittently, said Srivastava.
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
The compact family sedan buyer gets more choice and new features in the Verna
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Until the overall demand in the economy improves, the ad revenue is expected to remain muted
The charter tries to emphasise that the tax department trusts the taxpayers
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
Pandit Jasraj’s divine fervour echoes in the hearts of followers the world over
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...