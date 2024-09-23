One Point One Solutions Limited, a Mumbai-based Business Process Management (BPM) company, announced two significant contract wins today marking its expansion into international markets and the healthcare sector.

The shares of One Point One Solutions Limited were trading at ₹72.10, up by ₹2.41 or 3.46 per cent on the NSE today at 11.15 am.

The company secured a major contract with a leading Swedish firm for three development projects: a Customer Specification Application, a Payroll Management Platform, and a User Experience App for Industrial Flow Heater. This partnership is expected to strengthen One Point One’s presence in the U.S. market.

Simultaneously, One Point One reported a contract with a prominent Atlanta-based telehealth company. Under this agreement, the Indian firm will provide contact centre solutions and data verification services, bolstering its healthcare vertical.

Akshay Chhabra, Chairman & Managing Director of One Point One Solutions, said on the healthcare agreement, “This contract marks a significant milestone in our healthcare vertical growth strategy. By leveraging our expertise in contact centre solutions and data verification, we are well-positioned to support the telehealth company’s mission of making healthcare more accessible and efficient. We look forward to showcasing our capabilities at the Mass tort event and continuing to expand our presence in the healthcare sector.”

On the agreement signifying the US presence, “This contract marks a pivotal moment in our expansion strategy. The U.S. market is ripe with opportunities, and our recent engagements have demonstrated strong interest from many prospects. With this partnership, we are poised to leverage our expertise in technology and customer service to drive significant value for our clients. We are excited about the innovative solutions we will deliver through these projects.”

One Point One Solutions, founded in 2006, offers various BPM services including customer care, lead generation, and content management. The company operates five service centres across India with over 5,500 seats per shift and serves more than 40 clients in diverse sectors such as telecom, retail, banking, and insurance.

These new contracts reflect One Point One’s efforts to diversify its client base and expand its global footprint in the competitive BPM industry.