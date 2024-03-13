One Point One Solutions, a leader in Business Process Management services, has secured a new Gurgaon-based startup client which is one of the leaders in hyperlocal retail.

Under the terms of the agreement, One Point One Solutions will provide the company with a range of BPM services, including customer support, order management through voice, email and chat.

Commencing the operations from One Point One Solutions’ Navi Mumbai delivery centre, the team will focus on delivering tailored experiences with enhanced user engagement to creating a seamless shopping experience.

This partnership is poised to leverage the promising opportunities presented by the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce, said the company.

The brand has established itself as a dynamic player in the start-up sector, focused on enhancing user engagement and creating a seamless shopping experience through its innovative approach in digital commerce.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions said onboarding of the new brand as a partner signifies the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to customers and aims to provide an even wider array of options for individuals seeking customer support solutions.

As per the recently published report, ONDC is expected to increase e-commerce penetrations to 25 per cent in the next two years by reaching out to 900 million buyers and 1.2 million sellers. By tapping into the ONDC initiative, the partnership aims to revolutionise digital commerce, unlocking new avenues for growth and connectivity, he said.