Order booster for Ratnamani Metals

| Updated on December 20, 2019 Published on December 21, 2019

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has received two major orders worth ₹224 crore in the Carbon Steel division.

The company bagged an order worth ₹124 crore from a domestic client for an oil & gas pipeline project, which has to be completed between April-September 2020; and another export order for $14.30 million (about ₹100 crore) for supply of bare CS pipes. The order has to be completed between May and June 2020. Shareholders will closely monitor the execution of projects.

