Order wins may power KEC International

Published on November 14, 2019

 

KEC International has bagged orders worth ₹2,255 crore across various verticals. The firm has secured three projects each from Power Grid Corporation, Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation worth ₹885 crore for its T&D arm. For urban transportation division, it won ₹853-crore order from the DMRC and another ₹517-crore from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. Investors will monitor further developments and executions of the projects.

