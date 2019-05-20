Company news: Orient Refractories

Orient Refractories has completed the formalities with regard to acquisition of the entire paid-up equity share capital of Intermetal Engineers India Private Limited to make it a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. Dr Vijay Sharma, Director, and Parmod Sagar, Managing Director & CEO, of the company have joined the board of IEIPL as nominee directors from May 18. Shares of Orient Refractories gained 1.73 per cent at ₹229.95 on the BSE.